Barclays PLC Buys 321,579 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $220,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.4 %

SCHW traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. 427,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.