Barclays PLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 823,723 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Salesforce worth $310,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,234. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,501,334. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

