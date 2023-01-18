Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,076,472 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Intel worth $319,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 55,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 101,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 130,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 1,333,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,006,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

