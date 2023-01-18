Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

