Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,925 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. NIO comprises 1.8% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after buying an additional 371,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

NYSE NIO opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

