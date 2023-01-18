Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,656,000 after buying an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.