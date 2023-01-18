Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $274.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

