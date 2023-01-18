Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 462 ($5.64) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.64) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.48) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

