Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.40.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,357. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.47. The stock has a market cap of C$43.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47.

Insider Activity

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.