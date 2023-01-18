Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $151.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

