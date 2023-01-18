Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,120 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.