Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.