Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.