Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

NYSE MS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.