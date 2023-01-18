Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,276 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,219,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,262,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $129.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

