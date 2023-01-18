Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

