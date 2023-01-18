Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.