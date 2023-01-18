BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €43.85 ($47.66) and last traded at €43.85 ($47.66). Approximately 14,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.00 ($47.83).

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.41.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

