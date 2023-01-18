BCM Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,512,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82,082 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 45,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

