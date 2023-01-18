BCM Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.