BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322,230 shares of company stock worth $169,055,006 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,492. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

