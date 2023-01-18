BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Allstate stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,160. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

