BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

