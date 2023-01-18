BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21.

