BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20.

