Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.19 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $9,968,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after acquiring an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

