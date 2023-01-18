Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 71,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,899,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Beauty Health Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

