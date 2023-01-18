Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $253.75. 7,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,760. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

