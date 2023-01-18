Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $89.10 million and $526,916.38 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

