BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,793,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 2,286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.

BHP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BHPLF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 221,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,865. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

