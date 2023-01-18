Biconomy Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.30 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $156.25 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00435812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.58 or 0.30590810 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00746217 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,984,219 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.