Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 459.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $2,187,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIG opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.