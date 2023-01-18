Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$9.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.