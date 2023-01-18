Bitcoin Diamond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,637.52 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.03 million and $66,637.52 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00243281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00100534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00059209 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00027516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.