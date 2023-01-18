Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 1.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 687,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,510,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$282.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

In related news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$768,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,145,891.28.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

