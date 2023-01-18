BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.15 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 38% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $4,444.91 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00231235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.1331534 USD and is up 8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,754.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.