BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $710.89 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $710.89 million and $141,975.47 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
