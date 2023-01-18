Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 2,448,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,224. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

