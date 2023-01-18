Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance
BIGZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 2,448,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,224. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.