BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

