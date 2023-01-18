BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Stock Position Lowered by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 7.8% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 39.54% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $16,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

DYNF traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.