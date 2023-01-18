Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells $622,793.93 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26.

NYSE BE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 2,095,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

