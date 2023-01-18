Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells $622,793.93 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
NYSE BE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 2,095,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.