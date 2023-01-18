Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.60. Blue Bird shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 181.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

