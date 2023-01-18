Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

