BlueArk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.14 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. BlueArk has a market cap of $42.14 million and $744,964.27 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,367.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00588666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00209683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00058194 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00129305 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $744,730.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

