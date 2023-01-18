BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Trading Up 0.6%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.90 and last traded at C$24.83. Approximately 15,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.67.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.44.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

