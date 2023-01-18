Bondly Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $40,366.90 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

