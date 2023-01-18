BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

