Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 127.7% in December

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Bouygues stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Bouygues has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.80.
About Bouygues
