Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 127.7% in December

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Bouygues stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Bouygues has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.