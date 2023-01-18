Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

