Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10.
In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
