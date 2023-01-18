Braintrust (BTRST) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $81.68 million and $664,785.02 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

